Trump says Epstein 'stole' victim Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago resort

US President Donald Trump alleged Tuesday that convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "stole" victim Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"People were taken out of the spa, hired by him, in other words, gone," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "When I heard about it, I told him, I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it's spa or not spa.' I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. And not too long after he did it again. And I said, 'outta here.'"

Asked if Giuffre was one of the women "stolen" from the spa at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, "I think so. I think that was one of the people. Yeah. He stole her."

It came one day after Trump alleged that Epstein "stole people who worked for me."

Giuffre was among the earliest accusers to publicly challenge Epstein and his associates, including British financier Ghislaine Maxwell and Britain's Prince Andrew. Her 2021 lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has denied wrongdoing, was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

Trump's friendship with Epstein during the 1990s and early 2000s has come under intense scrutiny after the Justice Department determined earlier this month that Epstein was not murdered when he died in his jail cell in 2019. It also said that Epstein had no "client list," a document that Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February was "on my desk right now to review."

The findings have sparked uproar among Trump's MAGA, or Make America Great Again, base, who have long clamored for the release of all government documents on Epstein.