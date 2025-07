US and China reached out to stop Thai-Cambodia conflict, Thailand's acting PM says

The United States, China and Malaysia reached out to help resolve the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia because they don't want to see violence, Thai acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

Phumtham and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are due to take part in talks in Malaysia on Monday to find a way to end the heaviest fighting between the neighbours in over a decade.