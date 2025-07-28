Trump says there are signs of "real starvation" in Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump said Monday there were signs of "real starvation" in Gaza, ravaged by the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters.

"I mean, some of those kids -- that's real starvation stuff," Trump told reporters following a meeting in Scotland with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump: US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza

Trump said Monday the United States will set up "food centres" in Gaza to help avert a deepening hunger crisis in the conflict-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"We're going to set up food centres where the people can walk in -- and no boundaries. We're not going to have fences," he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump says Iran has been sending out 'nasty signals'

Trump said on Monday that Iran has been sending out "nasty signals" and any effort to restart its nuclear program will be immediately squashed.

"They've been sending very bad signals, very nasty signals. And they shouldn't be doing that. .. We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we'll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it," Trump said.