Kazakh president to pay official visit to Turkish capital

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Ankara on July 28-29 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's communications director said on Monday.

As part of the visit, the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be held, Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on X.

"During the meetings at the Presidential Complex, the progress of the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries and steps to further deepen this partnership will be discussed," according to the statement.

The statement also said that current global and regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

"It is anticipated that various agreements will be signed during the interdelegation talks further to consolidate the legal foundations of Türkiye-Kazakhstan relations," it added.