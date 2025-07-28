Canada urges 'political courage' for two-state solution to Israel, Palestine conflict

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday emphasized Ottawa's commitment to protecting civilians and supporting Palestinian-led reconstruction, while calling for renewed political will to achieve a two-state solution.

"Canada prioritizes the protection of civilians, the improvement of humanitarian access and reconstruction led by Palestinians, focusing on transformations to enhance and strengthen Palestinian institutions," Anand told a high-level conference on the two-state solution at UN headquarters in New York.

Noting that Canada views the two-state solution as "the only viable path to lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis," Anand underscored the need for political courage and a shift away from entrenched divisions.

"We are here today because this moment demands political courage and resolve, and we must stand together and choose a different path-one that leads toward a sustainable and just solution," she said.

Beyond political agreements, Anand stressed the importance of shaping narratives that "humanize all sides and foster trust."

"Peace is not only about borders and agreements, it is also about shared stories and understanding," she said, adding that "Canada is committed to initiatives that amplify voices of peace, promote understanding and reject division."

As G7 president, Anand noted that Canada is "engaging closely with regional partners," and said the message is clear: "The region must be defined by peace, by stability and by dignity for all."

She highlighted Canada's support for local mediation and peacebuilding, particularly efforts that "empower youth and women leaders and champion press freedom and inclusive dialogue."

"Canada is determined to work alongside our partners to deliver real, tangible solutions on the ground," she said, reaffirming the country's long-term commitment to a peaceful and dignified future for both Palestinians and Israelis.