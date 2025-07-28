At least six killed in mass shooting incident in Bangkok - police

At least six people were killed at a market in a shooting incident in the Thai capital Bangkok on Monday, a police official said, adding that the attacker had also taken his own life.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district where the incident took place, told AFP.

He said the suspect took his own life after the shooting and police were working to identify him, as well as investigationg "for any possible link" to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

The attack took place at Or Tor Kor Market, a short distance from Chatuchak market which is a major tourist destination in Bangkok and throngs with visitors every weekend.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in Thailand, where firearms can be obtained relatively easily due to lax gun control enforcement.









