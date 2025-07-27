News World Türkiye battles two major forest fires as temperatures soar

Strong winds and tinder-dry conditions on Saturday evening fueled a second major forest fire in Türkiye, which is reportedly spreading quickly and posing a new challenge for firefighters.

July 27,2025

The flames neared residential areas in the western province of Bursa, where around 1,300 people were brought to safety, according to Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. He said an animal shelter had also been evacuated.



Authorities said 500 rescue workers were on the ground. Helicopters and planes fought the flames from the air, but were grounded at nightfall because the operation was too dangerous.



Firefighters have been battling another large fire in the north-western province of Karabük for the last four days. According to official reports, 14 villages have been evacuated.



While the cause of the fires remains unclear, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli noted that the country has experienced intense heat and drought in recent days, with temperatures rising above 50 degrees Celsius in south-eastern Türkiye on Friday.



He advised the population to exercise extra caution as a result.



Heat alone does not cause forest fires, but high temperatures, dryness, low humidity and wind can increase the risk of forest fires.











