Several people killed, injured as train derails in southern Germany

A carriage of the derailed regional passenger train stands on a section of track near Riedlingen, Germany, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo)

Several people were killed and injured in a train derailment in southern Germany on Sunday, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing security circles.

Numerous rescue workers are on scene after the regional train derailed near the town of Riedlingen at 18:10 local time (2010GMT).

Video footage from the scene shows firefighters and rescue workers working on the derailed carriages to gain access to the passengers. Loud screaming could also be heard. Several derailed carriages can be seen in the footage, at least one of which was overturned.

There were some fallen trees on the scene. Previously, a storm had hit the area.

The city of Reutlingen's control center reported a "mass casualty incident" in "rescue services," which refers to a situation in which a large number of injured or sick people require medical attention.

According to preliminary findings by the Federal Police, around 100 people were aboard the derailed train, said an unidentified spokesperson who was initially unable to provide any information about the cause of the incident.