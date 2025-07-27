Spain calls induced famine in Gaza 'disgrace,' highlights risk to thousands of children

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares described on Sunday the ongoing famine in Gaza as a "disgrace," drawing attention to the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

"The induced famine in Gaza is a disgrace. Daily deaths from hunger, 100,000 children and 40,000 babies at risk of death. Israel must allow the permanent, uninterrupted, and free passage of all necessary humanitarian aid," he wrote on X.

"Our cooperation agency @AECID_es is ready to send everything necessary to Gaza," he added.

Albares said that he will bring these issues to the forefront at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, where he plans to advocate for the creation of a Palestinian state and support the implementation of a two-state solution.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of aid convoys and ignoring international calls to reopen them.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.