Pope Leo warns Gaza civilians being 'crushed by hunger,' exposed to violence, death

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday issued a stark warning over the "extremely grave" humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying the civilian population is being "crushed by hunger" and continues to face "violence and death" amid Israel's ongoing attacks and siege.

"I am following with deep concern the extremely grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is being crushed by hunger and continues to be exposed to violence and death," the pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer, Vatican News reported.

His remarks follow growing global outrage over the catastrophic conditions in the besieged enclave, where aid agencies report mass displacement, starvation, and rising child mortality due to months-long Israeli restrictions on food, medicine, and humanitarian access.

Leo renewed his urgent appeal for a cease-fire, calling for the release of all hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid, stressing that every person "has an intrinsic dignity bestowed by God Himself."

He called on political leaders and all parties in the conflict to "recognize this dignity" and "cease all actions that violate it."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.