Merz, in phone call, urges Netanyahu to help end Gaza hunger crisis

Germany's chancellor on Sunday called on Israel's prime minister to quickly provide aid to "starving" civilians in Gaza, in a phone call between the two leaders.

DPA WORLD Published July 27,2025

Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, July 20, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) has once again spoken by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and urged the Israeli leader to do whatever he can to alleviate the terrible humanitarian sitaution in Gaza.



"The chancellor expressed his deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. He called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to do everything in his power to immediately achieve a ceasefire," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said on Sunday.



"The measures announced by the Israeli government must now be followed swiftly by substantial further steps," the statement from Berlin said.



The German government plans to decide in the coming days, in coordination with the E3 countries, which also include France and the United Kingdom, other European partners, the United States, and Arab states, how it can contribute to improving the situation.



The E3 issued a statement on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.



Kornelius repeated that recognizing Palestine is not currently on Germany's agenda. The German government continues to view it as one of the final steps towards achieving a two-state solution.

























