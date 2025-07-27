Israeli drone strikes kill 9 displaced Palestinians in central, southern Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others wounded early Sunday after Israeli drone strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced families in central and southern Gaza, according to local medical sources.

Medical teams at Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed that five civilians, including children, were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis.

Separately, four civilians were killed and others wounded in a similar drone strike on a tent for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, a source from the Al-Aqsa Hospital reported.

Meanwhile, in eastern Gaza City, Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden robot in the Shejaiya neighborhood, according to eyewitnesses. No information was immediately available regarding casualties from the incident.

Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.