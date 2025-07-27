2 more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza - army

The Israeli army on Sunday reported that two soldiers were killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 2023 to 898.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that Capt. Amir Saad, 22, and Cpl. Inon Nuriel Vana, 20, were killed during fighting in the southern part of the blockaded enclave. The statement did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the incident.

Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.