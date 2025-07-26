Thailand sends 4 warships to Cambodia border on day 3

The Thai Navy dispatched four vessels Saturday near its border to support land forces as a Thailand-Cambodia conflict entered a third day, according to the Khaosod English news website.

The Royal Thai Navy launched the "Trat Pikhat Pairee 1" (Trat Strike 1) operation against Cambodian forces on three points along the border, after the Cambodian army reportedly expanded its position, The Nation daily in Thailand reported.

The Cambodian Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation Sin Chansereyvutha said planes can fly above the conflict zone if they are above 11 kilometers (6.8 miles), according to the daily Khmer Times.

*** The UN Security Council on Friday held an emergency private meeting in New York on the conflict, with the attendance of representatives of both Cambodia and Thailand.

*** "We asked for an immediate ceasefire—unconditionally—and we also call for a peaceful solution to the dispute," Cambodia's UN Ambassador Chhea Keo said after the meeting, adding that the council "called for both parties to show maximum restraint and to resort to diplomacy.

*** "That is what we are calling for as well," he said.

*** Thailand earlier had submitted a letter to the council blaming Cambodia for the conflict.

*** "We call upon the international community to urge the immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue in good faith," said the letter, according to Thai PBS, also expressing Bangkok's willingness "to engage through established bilateral mechanisms" to resolve "any outstanding differences."

*** Separately, the Thai army on Saturday also blamed Cambodia over media reports of stray bullets and shells landing in Laos amid the ongoing conflict.

Cambodia has reported 13 casualties, including five soldiers, in the fighting that began Thursday, while Thailand reported 19 casualties, including six soldiers.

Thousands of people from both sides of the border have been evacuated.

Thailand deployed fighter jets, while Cambodia launched rockets in the fighting, with the two nations accusing each other of initiating the gunfire.

The Southeast Asian neighbors have a border dispute along Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28 when a Cambodian soldier was killed.



