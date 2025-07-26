Temperature records broken across different regions of the world

The extreme heat that intensified in the first half of June in parts of Europe and the Mediterranean, including Türkiye, is making itself felt once again.

In Türkiye, temperatures were 6–12°C above seasonal norms yesterday, with the highest temperature in the country recorded at 50.5°C in the Silopi district of Şırnak.

In Greece, temperatures reached 46°C in the Skala region of the Peloponnese Peninsula. On the island of Rhodes, the town of Lindos recorded its highest-ever temperature at 43.6°C.

Finland's Meteorological Institute reported that temperatures in some regions of the country have reached 30°C for 14 consecutive days—something that hasn't happened since records began in 1961.

In Japan's northern Otaru region, temperatures reached 34°C, while other parts of the country also experienced highs above 30°C.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue due to high pressure.