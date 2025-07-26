 Contact Us
Philippines: Monsoon, cyclones death toll hits 30

At least 30 Filipinos are now known to have died in the southwest monsoon enhanced by three tropical cyclones that triggered flash floods and landslides in the Philippines since last week, a Philippine government agency said on Saturday.

Published July 26,2025
The death toll from the monsoon rains and recent cyclones in the Philippines rose to 30, according to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's situational report on Saturday.

Seven people remain missing, and 10 others were reported injured.

Nearly 5.3 million people have been affected by the combined impact of the southwest monsoon and recent cyclones.

The country was recently hit by three cyclones: Severe Tropical Storm Wipha, Tropical Storm Francisco, and Typhoon Co-may.