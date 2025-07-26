Philippines: Monsoon, cyclones death toll hits 30

The death toll from the monsoon rains and recent cyclones in the Philippines rose to 30, according to the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's situational report on Saturday.

Seven people remain missing, and 10 others were reported injured.

Nearly 5.3 million people have been affected by the combined impact of the southwest monsoon and recent cyclones.

The country was recently hit by three cyclones: Severe Tropical Storm Wipha, Tropical Storm Francisco, and Typhoon Co-may.





