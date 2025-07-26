Pakistan urges social media to ban 'terrorist' accounts

Pakistan has asked social media platforms to ban accounts linked to "terrorist activities," Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said.

"Many proscribed organizations, under UN sanctions and banned by the USA, UK, and Pakistan," are operating on these platforms, said the minister during a news conference on Friday.

Chaudhry urged the companies to cooperate with Islamabad's demand and use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent such accounts from reappearing after bans and also gather information about those operating these accounts.

Urging the social media companies to establish their offices in Pakistan, he said it "would greatly improve coordination between the platforms and our law enforcement agencies, allowing us to respond more swiftly and effectively to these threats."



