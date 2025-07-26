DEATH TOLL FROM GAS EXPLOSION IN RUSSIAS CITY OF SARATOV RISES TO 7

Death toll from gas explosion in Russia's city of Saratov rises to 7

The death toll from an explosion caused by a gas leak in an apartment building in Russia's city of Saratov rose to seven, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Saturday.

The rescuers pulled from under the rubble the body of another victim, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a child was among those who perished in the incident.

Also, 16 people were hospitalized following the incident, some of them in critical condition, while four remain missing, it said.

Russian Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov arrived in Saratov to personally supervise the search and rescue operations, which have been ongoing since Friday without interruptions.

Search and rescue works continue, and more people could be under the rubble, the ministry said, adding that some 20 specialists, search dogs, and eight units of equipment are deployed at the scene.

The authorities declared a regime of regional emergency following the incident. Also, July 26 was declared a day of mourning following the explosion.






