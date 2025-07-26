6.0-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

A strong 6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Papua region on Saturday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The quake took place at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), 64 km (39.7 mi) away from the region's capital city Sorong at 12.31 pm local time (0531GMT).

The German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON) measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.9, while the US Geological Survey measured it at a magnitude of 5.7.

There was no immediate tsunami warning, reports of casualties or infrastructural damage.





