2 PEOPLE KILLED IN RUSSIAS ROSTOV REGION IN OVERNIGHT DRONE ATTACK

Two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zimovnikovsky district of the Rostov region, the acting governor reported on Saturday.

"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

Two people died in the incident, and their identities are currently being established, he noted.

Slyusar also said that air defense forces repelled drone attacks in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky districts.

The attacks caused power shortcuts in the Chukarinsky settlement of the Sholokhovsky district, and damaged residential buildings, he said.





