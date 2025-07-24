UN experts urge immediate end to Israeli settler, state violence in West Bank

UN experts on Thursday urged an immediate end to what they described as a systematic pattern of violence, land dispossession, and forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"We are deeply troubled by alleged widespread intimidation, violence, land dispossession, destruction of livelihoods and the resulting forcible displacement of communities, and we fear this is severing Palestinians from their land and undermining their food security," the experts said in a statement.

They warned that reported settler violence, ranging from arson to livestock theft and poisoning of water sources, has devastated rural Palestinian life. "The demolition of Palestinian-owned structures has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, leaving families homeless and vulnerable," they said.

Hundreds of Bedouin families, including many children, have reportedly been displaced, with estimated agricultural losses in the West Bank of $76 million and a 19% drop in the West Bank's GDP since October 2023. Unemployment has surged to 35%, according to the experts.

These attacks "do not appear to be incidental, but rather an intentional strategy to erase their presence in key agricultural areas," they said. "Israel, as the occupying power, bears the obligation to take necessary measures to safeguard Palestinian communities at risk of displacement and violence."

They called on Israel to stop the violence, halt settlement expansion, investigate violations, and evacuate all settlers in accordance with the International Court of Justice's July 2024 advisory opinion.

"Silence and inaction only embolden further violations," the experts said. "We call on all States to uphold their obligations under international law—including through targeted measures, sanctions, and diplomatic pressure. The time for justice is now."