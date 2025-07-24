SLOVENIA CONDEMNS ISRAELS EXPANSION OF ITS OFFENSIVE IN CENTRAL GAZA

Slovenia on Thursday criticized the expansion of the Israeli offensive to central Gaza, saying it 'worsened' the already dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

"The expansion of the Israeli offensive to central Gaza has worsened the humanitarian situation," the Foreign Ministry said on X. "Slovenia calls upon Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law and to immediately allow unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid."

The ministry emphasized that UN agencies and international NGOs must be permitted to operate without restrictions within the enclave.

The Israeli army on Monday launched a new ground offensive in Deir al-Balah, a city in the central Gaza Strip, and issued evacuation orders for the region.

Israel has killed more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





