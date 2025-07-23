US Treasury Department delegation arrives in Türkiye

The US Treasury Department delegation arrived in Türkiye to meet Turkish, Iraqi, and Syrian officials, a statement from the US Consulate in Istanbul has said.

The delegation led by Anna Morris, the acting assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing, arrived in Türkiye on Sunday to engage with Turkish, Iraqi, and Syrian government officials and financial institutions in Istanbul and Ankara, according to the consulate.

"The U.S. delegation will highlight the Trump Administration's recent lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and seek compliance with the Trump Administration's maximum pressure campaign on Iran," the statement said.

"Treasury stands ready to assist the new Syrian authorities in improving the financial sector's ability to counter money laundering and terror financing," it added.





