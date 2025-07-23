UN chief 'deeply' regrets US decision to withdraw from UNESCO

The UN chief Tuesday expressed regret about the US' decision to withdraw from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Urging member states to remain engaged if they seek reform, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric conveyed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' deep regret about the US decision, effective Dec. 31, 2026.

The US announced the decision early Tuesday, citing the organization's admission of Palestine as a member and conflicts with the Trump administration's "America First" foreign policy.

"The Secretary-General also deeply regrets this withdrawal, in light of the major role the US has played in UNESCO since its founding," Dujarric said.

When asked about criticism from Israeli Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who accused member states of politicizing professional UN agencies and "singling out Israel," Dujarric defended the organization and its leadership.

"Let's be clear, UN secretariat personnel or the heads of agencies cannot be held responsible for the statements that delegations make within the various legislative bodies of this organization, nor should they be held responsible for the resolutions that member states pass," he said.

He emphasized that UNESCO has taken a leading role in combating antisemitism.

As he acknowledged broader frustrations from member states about how UN agencies operate, Dujarric said: "I think our comment to every member state is participate if you want to change things."

The US withdrawal repeats the Trump administration's 2018 exit from UNESCO over alleged "anti-Israel bias" and organizational mismanagement.

Washington previously withdrew from the institution in 1984, under the administration of then-President Ronald Reagan, due to concerns about the agency's "extraneous" politicization, along with other reasons.

Under Former President Joe Biden in 2023, the US rejoined UNESCO as its 194th member state.

Meanwhile, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said she "deeply" regrets US President Donald Trump's decision to again withdraw from the organization.

"This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism," said Azoulay.