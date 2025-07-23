Istanbul hosts third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

The Russian delegation is headed by Moscow's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian side is led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Key topics on the agenda include the release of prisoners, the return of abducted children, and halting further casualties.

This marks the third meeting between the two sides in Istanbul over the past five months.

The last round, held on June 2, resulted in significant agreements on prisoner exchanges and progress on several critical issues.