 Contact Us
News World Istanbul hosts third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Istanbul hosts third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is being held today in Istanbul.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 23,2025
Subscribe
ISTANBUL HOSTS THIRD ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA PEACE TALKS

The Russian delegation is headed by Moscow's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian side is led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Key topics on the agenda include the release of prisoners, the return of abducted children, and halting further casualties.

This marks the third meeting between the two sides in Istanbul over the past five months.
The last round, held on June 2, resulted in significant agreements on prisoner exchanges and progress on several critical issues.