Israel denies famine in Gaza despite starvation images

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) denied famine in Gaza but acknowledged that steps were needed to "stabilize the humanitarian situation."

A senior Israeli military official told the press that they "have not identified a hunger problem." However, the same official admitted that some areas in Gaza were experiencing difficulties accessing food and that there had been a significant decrease in aid reaching civilians recently.

While insisting there were "no issues" with aid entering Gaza, the official blamed distribution failures for the crisis. This is despite Israel monopolizing aid deliveries through the so-called "Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation" and barring international organizations, including the United Nations, from distributing humanitarian assistance.

The official went on to accuse the UN of mismanagement, stating that during recent meetings, COGAT and UN officials agreed on distributing 70–80 aid trucks daily — yet only 30 trucks were reportedly accepted on the ground.

COGAT also admitted that almost all aid trucks headed for UN warehouses had been looted — not by Hamas, but by what they called "gangs in Gaza."