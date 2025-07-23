EU seeks ‘new era of freedom’ in partnership with Japan

The European Union on Wednesday called for a "new era of freedom" in partnership with Japan, with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promising to strengthen ties with Tokyo.

Speaking at Keio University in Tokyo, von der Leyen said it is time to create a new form of freedom and independence for the 21st century.

"For this, partners like Europe and Japan must come closer together. Not only to build our own independence. But to strengthen each others," she said on X.

During her speech, she emphasized the importance of developing a new economic and industrial model that will allow them to build prosperity while also protecting their democracy.

EU Council President Antonio Costa and von der Leyen visited Japan on Tuesday for a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The two EU leaders began their visit by attending World Expo 2025 in Osaka before meeting Ishiba in Tokyo on Wednesday.

During the summit, the two sides are expected to announce an upgrade to the "Japan-EU Competitiveness Alliance."