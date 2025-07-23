China lodges ‘solemn representations’ with EU over Russia sanctions

Beijing on Wednesday lodged "solemn representations" with the EU over the latest sanctions on Russia, which included Chinese banks, an official statement said.

This was communicated during a virtual meeting between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, the statement from Beijing said.

The EU announced its 18th package of sanctions on Russia last Friday, placing restrictions, among others, on a Russian-owned oil refinery in India and two Chinese banks.

Both Beijing and New Delhi have slammed the EU over the sanctions.

Beijing's "solemn representations" with the bloc came a day ahead of the summit between Chinese and EU leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang are set to host EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa in Beijing on Thursday.

Beijing has insisted it was not party to the Russia-Ukraine war and has called for a political solution to end the crisis.

According to the Commerce Ministry statement, Wang and Sefcovic had a "candid and in-depth discussion on China-EU economic and trade cooperation and key issues."





