CANADAS CARNEY REJECTS BAD TRADE DEAL WITH US

According to CBC News, as the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for imposing a 35% tariff on Canadian products approaches (August 1), Prime Minister Carney made a statement on the matter.

Carney said, "The Canadian government will not accept a bad deal. Our goal is not to sign an agreement no matter what. We are seeking a deal that is in the best interest of Canadians."

He noted that the negotiations with the US were "complex" and added that any potential agreement should not "hinder" Canada's trade relations with other countries. He emphasized that he is already in discussions with many world leaders on trade matters.

Quebec Premier François Legault also commented that it was "difficult" to say whether a trade agreement would be reached by August 1.

Legault said, "Of course we would like an ideal agreement, but what can we do? Seems like you should ask Donald Trump, but I'm not even sure he knows what he wants."

On July 11, US President Trump announced that, starting August 1, a 35% customs tariff would be imposed on Canadian products, in addition to existing sectoral tariffs.