3rd round of renewed Russia-Ukraine talks set to begin Wednesday evening in Istanbul

A third round of renewed Russia-Ukraine peace talks facilitated by Türkiye is set to begin in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

The trilateral meeting involving delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled to commence at around 7 pm local time (1600GMT) at Istanbul's Çırağan Palace, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and is expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın and Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak are also expected to attend.

The upcoming meeting marks the latest in renewed negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in the Turkish metropolis, which already hosted two rounds of talks on May 16 and June 2.

In the previous talks, which also took place at Çırağan Palace, both sides agreed to exchange additional prisoners of war -- prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded -- and to return the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

Moscow and Kyiv also conducted an exchange of memoranda, as agreed on during the first round of negotiations.