Turkish defense firm Havelsan showcases AI-supported systems at IDEF 2025

Türkiye's defense and software firm Havelsan introduced a large number of products ranging from multi-domain command and control architectures to artificial intelligence-supported decision support systems and manned-unmanned teams at the 17th International Defense Industry Fair 2025 (IDEF) in Istanbul.

Havelsan took part in the fair under the theme of "Artificial Intelligence for Defense," according to a statement by the company.

At its main stand in Hall 6 of the Istanbul Expo Center, Havelsan is presenting a wide range of products and services, including multi-domain command and control architectures, artificial intelligence-supported decision support systems, manned-unmanned teams, and hybrid operational frameworks.

The ADVENT Combat Management System product family, which is integrated with MAIN, Havelsan's maintenance support assistant, will also be presented. Visitors will be able to experience the system's real-time voice command recognition capability.

In addition, underwater command and control systems with complementary equipment, joint/land C4I solutions, integrated border security technologies, and new-generation e-maritime software are exhibited.

Land simulators, the ALTAY tank VR training system, advanced simulators for land/sea/air areas, the Electronic Warfare Test and Training Range, firing ranges, and desktop and VR-based simulators and training platforms are also being showcased at IDEF 2025. There will also be presentations on the joint operational use of land, air and naval systems such as BARKAN, BAHA and SANCAR.

Within the scope of IDEF 2025, a live demonstration of the surface vehicles SANCAR and ZIPKIN will be held at Atakoy Marina.

- Maritime navigation to be unveiled for 1st time

Bluevision, an AI-powered navigation assistant developed for civil maritime, which aims to provide ships with advanced situational awareness by processing real-time data, will also be introduced for the first time at the exhibition.

Havelsan will also conduct an interactive demonstration of the MAIN AI product, a live demonstration of the KOVAN new-generation business management system, and a critical facility security scenario of the artificial intelligence-supported Eyeminer product.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, stated that they offer a new defense paradigm dominated by artificial intelligence technologies.

"IDEF, one of the most widely attended defense industry fairs in the world, has a special meaning for Havelsan this year. As Havelsan, which has a leading position in the field of military and civilian software, we will explain at IDEF how we have made the high technologies we have developed so far more powerful with the integration of artificial intelligence," Nacar said.

"We are ready for IDEF 2025 with the motto 'AI for Defense,' meaning 'Artificial Intelligence Vision in Defense,' and 'futureAIready,' meaning 'Future Ready,'" he added.

Being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina, the 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF started on Tuesday.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

This year's event hosts ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders, and top representatives from 103 countries, with 44 countries opening stalls.

The event hosts more than 900 domestic and 400 foreign defense firms.