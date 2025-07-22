Trump: Obama, Biden, Clinton behind 2016 Russia 'crime'

US President Donald Trump accused Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton of orchestrating the "crime of the century" by fabricating the Russia interference investigation to undermine his 2016 election win.

"Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

"Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!" he added.

Trump's remarks come as the US Department of Justice received a criminal referral from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, alleging a "treasonous conspiracy" by senior Obama-era officials to undermine Trump's 2016 election win and question the democratic process.

Obama and his national security officials laid "the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against" Trump following his 2016 win over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by allegedly fabricating intelligence to imply that Russia had sought to interfere in the election, Gabbard said in a statement on Friday.

Obama-era officials reportedly provided misleading information to media outlets such as The Washington Post, alleging that Russia had used cyber tactics to interfere with or influence the outcome of the election, Gabbard claimed.

Following the document release, Trump also posted a video on Truth Social compiling Democratic leaders saying: "No one is above the law," ending with an AI-generated clip of Obama's arrest in the Oval Office.





