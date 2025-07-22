Study: Weight regain common after stopping obesity drugs

Patients prescribed drugs to help them lose weight may experience a rebound in weight gain after stopping their prescription, according to a study published on Tuesday.



The study, published in BMC Medicine, found people lost a significant amount of weight while taking anti-obesity medications (AOMs).



However, researchers found a broad trend in associated weight regain starting eight weeks after the course of medication finished, then continuing for an average of 20 weeks before plateauing.



For example, participants who completed a 36-week treatment of tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro for diabetes treatment and Zepbound for weight loss, regained almost half the weight previously lost after switching to a placebo.



The amount of weight regained depended on several factors, including the type of medication taken by participants and the consistency of their lifestyle change, the researchers, from Peking University People's Hospital, said.



The study analyzed data for patients receiving weight loss drugs across 11 randomized trials from around the world. Overall, the authors analyzed data from 1,574 participants in treatment groups and 893 in control groups.



