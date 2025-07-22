EU interior ministers meet to discuss tougher migration policy

The interior ministers of EU countries are meeting on Tuesday in Copenhagen to discuss European migration and security policy.



The talks are expected to focus on the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers, combating irregular migration and the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.



The ministers also aim to discuss how the European Union can be made more resilient to migration crises.



A particular focus is on improving the European repatriation system. This includes the possible establishment of repatriation centres outside the EU and a stronger role for the border protection agency Frontex.



German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is expected to attend the consultations in the Danish capital.



He had already advocated a tougher approach to migration policy at a meeting in Bavaria last Friday with interior ministers from Austria, France, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic, including more consistent deportations, even to Syria and Afghanistan.



