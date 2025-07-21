OIC to hold emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Israeli assaults against Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said Monday that it will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Israeli assaults against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based grouping said the meeting will be held at the level of permanent representatives "regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the targeting of holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil (Hebron)."

The meeting "comes amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing crimes of genocide, starvation, and displacement committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, and the escalation of Israeli attacks on places of worship," it added.