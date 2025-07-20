Several Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least six Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli forces launched new airstrikes across Gaza City and the northern part of the besieged enclave.

According to medical sources, three of the victims were killed when Israeli drones dropped bombs near the Sheikh Radwan water basin in northern Gaza City.

The other deaths occurred in separate strikes across Gaza and northern Gaza governorates since dawn, the sources added.

Israeli ground forces also carried out demolition operations in the eastern Gaza neighborhood of Shejaiya blowing up multiple homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled several areas in eastern Gaza City, while Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Al-Qarara, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Sunday's escalation adds to the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. On Saturday alone, Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed over 130 Palestinians throughout the territory, including 38 individuals who were awaiting humanitarian aid and three children who succumbed to severe malnutrition, according to official Palestinian sources.

Israel has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.