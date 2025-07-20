News World German government criticizes aid distribution in Gaza

German government criticizes aid distribution in Gaza

The German government has criticized the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) as inadequate.



"In the view of the German government, it is now obvious that [the GHF's new distribution mechanism] does not reach the civilian population to a sufficient extent and does not operate in accordance with humanitarian principles," the Foreign Office in Berlin said in response to a query from the Greens parliamentary group, which was made available to dpa.



The GHF, which is supported by Israel and the United States, began its work at the end of May following a month-long Israeli blockade of aid deliveries. It hands out food at a small number of distribution centres in the war-torn Palestinian territory.



There have been repeated reports of fatal incidents near GHF distribution centres, with the Israeli army accused of killing people waiting to receive aid.



According to the United Nations, hundreds of deaths have been recorded at GHF distribution centres in Gaza since the end of May.



Previously, the UN had operated around 400 distribution centres in the Gaza Strip to supply around 2 million Palestinians.



The German government statement says that no state funds are being channelled from Germany to the GHF. There are also no pending decisions on funding for the GHF.







