Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide amid Gaza war

Another Israeli soldier died on Sunday following a suicide attempt, in the latest deaths among army troops due to the Gaza war, the army said.

A military statement said that Dan Phillipson, a combat soldier in training originally from Norway, attempted to kill himself by gunfire on Tuesday, at a training base in southern Israel.

The army confirmed that the soldier died of his severe injuries in the hospital to which he was transferred after the incident.

According to Israeli media, four soldiers committed suicide in the last two weeks, and 19 since the beginning of the year.

A total of 42 soldiers committed suicide since the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Haaretz figures in May.

Israel has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.