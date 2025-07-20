MAGNITUDE 6.6 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEAR EAST COAST OF RUSSIAS KAMCHATKA REGION

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the coast of the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. It initially reported a magnitude of 6.2 for the earthquake.

A separate earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly following the previous quake, according to GFZ data.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) shows the second earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude. GFZ later updated the quake to a 7.4 magnitude.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami threat for parts of Russia, and a separate tsunami watch was issued for the state of Hawaii.









