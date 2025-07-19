Russian lawmakers urge WhatsApp ban for security reasons

Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chair of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, stated in a written announcement that WhatsApp, as a Meta product, could soon be included in the list of apps from "unfriendly countries" subject to restrictions. He commented, "It's time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market."

Committee member Anton Nemkin echoed the sentiment in remarks to Russian state news agency TASS, saying, "The fate of WhatsApp in Russia is sealed. Its presence in the country's digital space is a violation of national security." He emphasized that its addition to the restricted apps list is "a matter of time."

Russia previously blocked access to Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram in 2022, citing the spread of unlawful information. Meta was subsequently declared an extremist organization by Russian authorities.