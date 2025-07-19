 Contact Us
News World Russian lawmakers urge WhatsApp ban for security reasons

Russian lawmakers urge WhatsApp ban for security reasons

Several members of Russia’s State Duma have called for the banning of WhatsApp, claiming the popular messaging app poses a threat to national security due to its ownership by Meta — a company designated in Russia as an “extremist organization.”

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 19,2025
Subscribe
RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS URGE WHATSAPP BAN FOR SECURITY REASONS

Anton Gorelkin, First Deputy Chair of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, stated in a written announcement that WhatsApp, as a Meta product, could soon be included in the list of apps from "unfriendly countries" subject to restrictions. He commented, "It's time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market."

Committee member Anton Nemkin echoed the sentiment in remarks to Russian state news agency TASS, saying, "The fate of WhatsApp in Russia is sealed. Its presence in the country's digital space is a violation of national security." He emphasized that its addition to the restricted apps list is "a matter of time."

Russia previously blocked access to Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram in 2022, citing the spread of unlawful information. Meta was subsequently declared an extremist organization by Russian authorities.