Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation rejects claims country targeting Druze in Syria

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation on Saturday firmly rejected claims that the country is targeting the Druze in Syria.

A statement issued by the center said that provocative, misleading content claiming that Türkiye is targeting the Druze community living in Syria has been systematically circulated in certain media outlets.

The statement underlined that such allegations are part of a "clear disinformation campaign aimed at distorting Türkiye's foreign policy," which is based on humanitarian principles.

"Türkiye pursues a resolute and principled foreign policy based on respect for human rights and adherence to international law, with a focus on regional peace and stability. Türkiye's approach, which has consistently supported Syria's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, does not allow for ethnic, religious, or sectarian discrimination; the primary concern is the protection of human dignity and fundamental rights," the statement added.

Citing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks saying Türkiye's stance on Syria is not based on ethnic or sectarian identity, the statement said this understanding guides all the nation's humanitarian aid activities and diplomatic initiatives on the ground.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, displaced Syrians have been welcomed without any discrimination, and humanitarian aid and social support programs have been implemented to cover all groups, the center said.

"No Syrian community has been excluded, and everyone, regardless of their sectarian or ethnic identity, has been treated equally. Ye it is clearly evident that certain circles making these baseless accusations against Türkiye aim to stir up turmoil between religious groups within the region's sensitive demographic structure."

"They are clearly conducting a geopolitical, self-interested propaganda campaign. Türkiye continues to fulfill its responsibilities in ensuring regional peace, stability, and social cohesion with determination. A firm stance is being taken against divisive activities and sectarian conflict scenarios that threaten Syria's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and such initiatives are never given any ground," it added.

The center also stated that they continue to ensure the national and international public are accurately informed in light of the facts.

It urged that no trust to be placed in content that is unverified, distorted, or produced for tendentious ends.