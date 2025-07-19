Jordan, Syria, US hold trilateral talks to back Syria’s Suwayda ceasefire, reconciliation, humanitarian aid

This handout picture released by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry shows Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (C) posing for a picture with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack (R) and Syrian FM Assaad al-Shibani in Amman on July 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, and US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack held trilateral talks on Saturday to discuss the situation in Syria and efforts to solidify the ceasefire reached earlier in the day in the Suwayda province.

Meeting in Jordan's capital Amman, Shaibani, Safadi, and Barrack-who also serves as US ambassador to Türkiye-"agreed on practical steps aimed at supporting Syria in implementing the agreement, ensuring the country's security and stability, protecting civilians, and upholding state sovereignty and the rule of law across all Syrian territory," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The operational steps include "stabilizing the ceasefire, deploying Syrian security forces in the Suwayda province, releasing detainees held by all parties, advancing community reconciliation efforts in the province, promoting civil peace, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid."