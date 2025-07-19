PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT CALLS FOR NEW NATIONAL COUNCIL ELECTIONS BEFORE YEARS-END

Palestinian president calls for new National Council elections before year's-end

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree calling for elections to form a new Palestinian National Council before the end of 2025, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The decision came after a recent meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Executive Committee in Ramallah.

The new council will consist of 350 members, with two-thirds representing Palestinians inside the occupied territories and one-third from the diaspora, Wafa reported.

A preparatory committee will be formed to organize the vote, led by the head of the Palestinian National Council.

The committee will include members of the PLO Executive Committee, political factions, popular organizations, civil society groups, and Palestinian communities abroad.

Under the decree, the committee is required to submit its electoral framework and arrangements for approval within two weeks.