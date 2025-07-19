Druze leaders announce Suwayda ceasefire terms

The Druze spiritual leadership in Syria released on Saturday the terms of the ceasefire agreement with the state in Suwayda province, including a ban on any party entering the border villages for 48 hours from the start of the truce.

In an official statement, the leadership confirmed that those remaining from the tribes inside Suwayda are "permitted to leave safely without objection or harm from any party," ensuring safe passage under the agreement.

The ceasefire also involves "deploying public security checkpoints outside Suwayda's administrative borders to monitor clashes and prevent infiltration by armed groups into the province."

Safe exit routes for emergency and humanitarian cases within Suwayda have been designated through Busra al-Harir and Busra al-Sham crossings, the statement said.

The leadership urged all local groups to "refrain from leaving the administrative boundaries of Suwayda and avoid any provocative or combat-related movements to maintain peace."

It emphasized that "any party acting outside the framework of the ceasefire agreement will bear full individual responsibility for their actions."

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province of Suwayda.

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack also said that Israel and Syria had agreed to a truce.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks.

Syria is currently under a transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has urged national unity.





