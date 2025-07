US President Donald Trump sued Dow Jones, News Corp, two Wall Street Journal reporters and the newspaper's owner Rupert Murdoch on Friday for libel and slander.

The suit comes one day after Trump had threatened to sue the Journal over a story it published about an alleged raunchy birthday letter he wrote to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit was filed with the Southern District of Florida federal court in Miami. A full copy of the complaint was not immediately available.