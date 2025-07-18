NATO AND EU CONDEMN RUSSIAS CYBER AND HYBRID ATTACKS

The European Union and NATO on Friday condemned Russia for what they said was its "malicious cyber activities" and hybrid attacks aimed at undermining security and democracy in Europe and beyond.

The move followed Britain's decision on Friday to sanction more than 20 Russian spies, hackers and agencies over what it called a "sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity" involving attacks on governments and institutions across Europe.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with the United Kingdom and continues to denounce the tangible threat Russia poses to the security of the UK and its partners, including the EU."