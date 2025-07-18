MERZ SAYS UKRAINES EU MEMBERSHIP IS A LONG WAY OFF

News World Merz says Ukraine's EU membership is a long way off

Hopes for Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union were once again tempered by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who warned that the process is likely to take years, not months.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has once again dashed Ukraine's hopes for a swift entry into the European Union, warning that the process could take years.



"Our top priority right now is to do everything we can to end this war," he said at a meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Berlin on Friday.



After that, Merz said, talks would begin on rebuilding Ukraine. This would be a process that could ultimately lead to Ukraine becoming an EU member, but, he said, "that will take several years."



Ukraine has been a candidate for EU membership since 2022 and wants to be admitted to the EU quickly.



Merz said that as long as Ukraine is under attack and in a state of war, "accession to the European Union will of course be virtually impossible."



However, the aim is to bring the country as close as possible to the EU and bind Ukraine to the community, the chancellor added.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than three years.













