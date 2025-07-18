Iran says it strongly supports Syria’s sovereignty amid Israeli escalation

Iran on Friday reiterated its firm support for Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while sharply criticizing European countries for what it called a biased stance toward Israeli attacks in Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a post on X, accusing the European Union of misrepresenting Israel's actions by referring to them merely as "escalating strikes on Syrian territory."

"By (mis)characterizing Israel's blatant act of aggression… the EU disclaims even the pretense of moral integrity," he wrote, calling the statement "gaslighting at its finest" and accusing the bloc of dressing "complicity" up as "diplomacy."

Baghaei said Iran, with its long-standing record of opposing aggression and lawlessness, "rejects selective indignation and double standards."

"As always, we stand by the Syrian people and support Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity loud and clear," he added.

The statement came amid rising tensions in southern Syria's Suwayda province, where deadly clashes erupted last Sunday between armed Druze and Bedouin groups, prompting intervention by regime forces.

Israel, under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, intensified its attacks across Syria, launching airstrikes on four provinces, including strikes on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

On Thursday night, the Syrian presidency announced a new agreement mediated by Arab and American parties. Under the deal, regime troops began withdrawing from Suwayda to de-escalate tensions.