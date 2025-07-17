US to ‘actively’ monitor situation in Syria: White House

The US will continue to monitor the situation between Syria and Israel, the White House said Thursday.

"As soon as the United States became involved in this conflict, we were able to de-escalate, de-conflict -- that seems to be continuing," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing, and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation," she added.

President Donald Trump wants to see Syria become "a prosperous and stable country," she said.

"By the lifting of the sanctions on Syria, he's giving them a real chance to do that and he wants to see that through," she added.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Thursday that Israeli plans to undermine the region's stability were thwarted by intervention from outside mediators as well as Syrian efforts.