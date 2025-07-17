Russia condemns Israeli air strikes on Syria

Damaged vehicles outside the Syrian Ministry of Defense building, which houses the military's General Staff Headquarters, following an Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria, 16 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria as violations of the country's sovereignty and international law.

"The new wave of violence in Syria is deeply concerning," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side has repeatedly condemned Israel's arbitrary use of force in Syria. These attacks, which constitute a gross violation of the country's sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation.

"We are convinced that the path to solving this problem lies through dialogue and strengthening national unity".


























